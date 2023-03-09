Multifunctional: TP-Link announces router that mines cryptocurrencies faster than an RTX 4090

TP-Link is known worldwide for its routers and today it announced a model that is also capable of mining cryptocurrencies with a speed higher than an NVIDIA RTX 4090 GPU, which is very impressive. Meet now the TP-Link ASIC NX31.

Starting with the main TP-Link ASIC NX31 has WiFi 7 support and a consumption of 1,200 W when its full power is used. Unfortunately, TP-Link has not yet released the complete data sheet of the router, but its design is practically the same as the Archer BE900 Wi-Fi 7 from the same manufacturer with a front mini-screen to indicate the temperature and other useful data.

Some leaked details indicate that the router has a maximum hash of 31.2/THs, which means it should really be better than an RTX 4090 at mining cryptocurrencies. The algorithm used is Kadena. - Advertisement - In the connections we find 4 ports of 2.5 Gbps, a LAN connection of 10 Gbps, a LAN of 1 Gbps, a port SFP + Fiber of 10 Gbps, RJ45 input with WAN/LAN support and a USB 2.0/3.0 input.

The router still has WiFi connection optimization with 12 antennas to extend the range and eliminate blind spots, in addition to a metallic structure to facilitate heat dissipation. It supports running VPN software and cryptocurrency mining software at the same time on the router while scanning the network in real time to avoid security issues.

