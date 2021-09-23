Multi-skilled AI: the new step for more human artificial intelligence

Science has made unprecedented progress in the field of artificial intelligence in recent decades. The so-called “strong artificial intelligence” is the most striking of the moment and Elizabeth Bramson-Boudreau of MIT is one of the researchers most attentive to its progress.

In statements to The Next Web clarified that the English name “artificial general intelligence” (AGI) may have been a poor choice. For many scientists AGI is a utopia, it is about artificial intelligence that learns through observation and imitation like humans. This is why she prefers to call it “Multi-skilled AI”.

Realistic artificial intelligence

This name is more in line with reality, it is a type of AI that learns through the integration of “senses”. In this way the robot can see and hear to be able to repeat sounds and even reproduce images through imitation. “It goes beyond image or language recognition and enables multitasking,” said Bramson-Boudreao, CEO and publisher of MIT Technology Review.

This type of AI can offer flexible intelligence, surpassing simple artificial intelligence that is dedicated to solving a single problem. The Multi-skilled AI could learn through the senses and offer visual and auditory feedback.

The OpenAI DALLE-E works by offering imaging to communicate and is trained through a neural network. There’s also Wu Dao, an AI system with a humanoid body that can write, draw, and sing. Therefore there are already examples of this advance.

For Bransom-Boudreao this approach is much more realistic and offers security for researchers and the discipline. The idea is that these AIs can learn through general observation and not just knowledge of previous databases or external networks that may be biased. That said, such progress is decades away from work.