Multi launches streaming service with live channels and on-demand content

Since last week, Multi – name of the new brand of the former Multilaser – has announced the arrival of a new streaming platform in Europe. Multi Mais (Multi+) comes to be yet another service to watch live channels and on-demand content. Monthly plans and subscriptions arrive with a series of options this November, for packages starting at R$ 10 per month. The maximum package can reach up to R$ 130 per month.

Among the possibilities are the visualization of ten open channels, in addition to adding other additional platforms. Among the possibilities are content from Paramount Plus, Warner Bros, Universal, DGO (formerly DirecTV GO), Stingray and NSports. - Advertisement - Another option is the inclusion of HBO Max. This is an option that not only offers the user movies and series, but also a series of sports content – ​​such as live UEFA Champions League and Campeonato Paulista matches.

Multi Mais was created in partnership with Watch Brasil, the platform through which registration and subscriptions are made. It will still be possible to access content on up to four different devices. Access to Multi’s new streaming platform can be done through the application for mobile devices, Smart TVs with Tizen system, Roku and Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV Stick. In the case of apps for Android and iOS, the download is available through the links located on the card below the text. What do you expect from the new Multi Mais service? Do you intend to sign it? Join us!

