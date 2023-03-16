Multi launches its first smartphone with 5G technology in Brazil

The Multi H 5G has just been launched in Europe as the company’s new affordable option with 5G support, a technology that has long ceased to be a feature only of more expensive models. The model announced this Thursday (16) is the first from the national manufacturer to be compatible with the fifth generation of mobile networks.
In a statement sent to TechSmart, the company states that the novelty arrives to “reaffirm the company’s commitment to offering Europeians products that carry technology and make people’s lives easier at a fair price”. The model integrates the catalog of intermediate devices in the national market.
As stated in the product data sheet, the Multi H 5G features a 6.5-inch LCD display on its front with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The chipset that equips the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 700 — octa-core up to 2.2 GHz with 7 nm lithography — with the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and 8 GB of RAM memory; the ROM is 256 GB.
Despite the focus being on 5G connectivity, the smartphone also brings other attractions such as NFC for proximity payment and Bluetooth 5.2. Security includes face unlock using the 8 megapixel selfie camera and biometric reader on the side; at the rear there is the following sensor configuration: 50 MP (main) + 2 MP + 2 MP.
Energy demand is met by a 5,000 mAh battery with unknown charging power. Multi claims that the device kit includes the following accessories: USB Type-C cable, charger, headphones, case and protective film.
This is also the brand’s first launch that will bring Multi+, the Europeian company’s streaming platform, with a 3-month trial for those who buy the Multi H 5G.
price and availability
The smartphone can be found in the national market costing BRL 1,799 for the 8 GB/256 GB version during pre-orderwhich can be paid in installments up to in
- Screen 6.5-inch LCD with Full HD+ resolution
- 90 Hz refresh rate with camera hole
- Platform MediaTek Dimensity 700
- gpu Mali-G57 MC2
- 8 GB of RAM memory
- 256GB of internal storage
- 8 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 50 MP sensor
- Ultrawide lens with 2 MP sensor
- Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
- 5G, NFC and Dual Band Wi-Fi connectivity
- 5,000 mAh battery
- Android 12 operating system
Interested in this new affordable smartphone from Multi? Tell us, comment!