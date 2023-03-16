Multi launches its first smartphone with 5G technology in Brazil

The Multi H 5G has just been launched in Europe as the company’s new affordable option with 5G support, a technology that has long ceased to be a feature only of more expensive models. The model announced this Thursday (16) is the first from the national manufacturer to be compatible with the fifth generation of mobile networks. In a statement sent to TechSmart, the company states that the novelty arrives to “reaffirm the company’s commitment to offering Europeians products that carry technology and make people’s lives easier at a fair price”. The model integrates the catalog of intermediate devices in the national market.

As stated in the product data sheet, the Multi H 5G features a 6.5-inch LCD display on its front with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The chipset that equips the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 700 — octa-core up to 2.2 GHz with 7 nm lithography — with the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and 8 GB of RAM memory; the ROM is 256 GB. - Advertisement - Despite the focus being on 5G connectivity, the smartphone also brings other attractions such as NFC for proximity payment and Bluetooth 5.2. Security includes face unlock using the 8 megapixel selfie camera and biometric reader on the side; at the rear there is the following sensor configuration: 50 MP (main) + 2 MP + 2 MP.

Energy demand is met by a 5,000 mAh battery with unknown charging power. Multi claims that the device kit includes the following accessories: USB Type-C cable, charger, headphones, case and protective film. This is also the brand’s first launch that will bring Multi+, the Europeian company’s streaming platform, with a 3-month trial for those who buy the Multi H 5G.

price and availability The smartphone can be found in the national market costing BRL 1,799 for the 8 GB/256 GB version during pre-orderwhich can be paid in installments up to 12x in BRL 149.91 without interest. After the promotional period, the amount charged will be R$ 1,999.

Datasheet

Screen 6.5-inch LCD with Full HD+ resolution 90 Hz refresh rate with camera hole

Platform MediaTek Dimensity 700

gpu Mali-G57 MC2

8 GB of RAM memory

256GB of internal storage

8 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 2 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

5G, NFC and Dual Band Wi-Fi connectivity

5,000 mAh battery

Android 12 operating system