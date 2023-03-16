5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech NewsMulti launches its first smartphone with 5G technology in Brazil

Multi launches its first smartphone with 5G technology in Brazil

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Multi launches its first smartphone with 5G technology in Brazil
1678991802 multi launches its first smartphone with 5g technology in brazil.jpeg
- Advertisement -

The Multi H 5G has just been launched in Europe as the company’s new affordable option with 5G support, a technology that has long ceased to be a feature only of more expensive models. The model announced this Thursday (16) is the first from the national manufacturer to be compatible with the fifth generation of mobile networks.

In a statement sent to TechSmart, the company states that the novelty arrives to “reaffirm the company’s commitment to offering Europeians products that carry technology and make people’s lives easier at a fair price”. The model integrates the catalog of intermediate devices in the national market.

As stated in the product data sheet, the Multi H 5G features a 6.5-inch LCD display on its front with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The chipset that equips the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 700 — octa-core up to 2.2 GHz with 7 nm lithography — with the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and 8 GB of RAM memory; the ROM is 256 GB.

- Advertisement -

Despite the focus being on 5G connectivity, the smartphone also brings other attractions such as NFC for proximity payment and Bluetooth 5.2. Security includes face unlock using the 8 megapixel selfie camera and biometric reader on the side; at the rear there is the following sensor configuration: 50 MP (main) + 2 MP + 2 MP.

How to customize app icons on iPhone with iOS 16

Multi H 5G front and back design. (Image: Playback).

Energy demand is met by a 5,000 mAh battery with unknown charging power. Multi claims that the device kit includes the following accessories: USB Type-C cable, charger, headphones, case and protective film.

This is also the brand’s first launch that will bring Multi+, the Europeian company’s streaming platform, with a 3-month trial for those who buy the Multi H 5G.

price and availability

The smartphone can be found in the national market costing BRL 1,799 for the 8 GB/256 GB version during pre-orderwhich can be paid in installments up to in

Datasheet
- Advertisement -

  • Screen 6.5-inch LCD with Full HD+ resolution
    • 90 Hz refresh rate with camera hole
  • Platform MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • gpu Mali-G57 MC2
  • 8 GB of RAM memory
  • 256GB of internal storage
  • 8 MP front camera
  • Three rear cameras:
    • Main lens with 50 MP sensor
    • Ultrawide lens with 2 MP sensor
    • Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
  • 5G, NFC and Dual Band Wi-Fi connectivity
  • 5,000 mAh battery
  • Android 12 operating system

Interested in this new affordable smartphone from Multi? Tell us, comment!

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

RAZR 2023 will be “Plus”: new information on the Motorola folding leaked

  Motorola was among the first manufacturers to focus on foldable smartphones right from the...
Android

Samsung Exynos 2300, the strange specifications of the “ghost” top-of-the-range chip | Rumor

  Leaked alleged specifications (to be taken with great caution) of Exynos 2300 Samsung's next...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.