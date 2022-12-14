Multi-device WhatsApp active in beta on Android tablets and smartphones

- Advertisement -

There beta 2.22.24.18 from WhatsApp for Android has very interesting news regarding the multi-device management of the app.

In particular, some beta testers now have a presentation screen that introduces the possibility of connect an Android tablet to your WhatsApp account. The first signs relating to this function date back to last September.

The information is shown within the i section connected devices once the “beta connected devices“. If you participate in the beta program of WhatsApp and want to know if the function is also active for you, then you just have to download the latest version from the Play Store and check if, once you open the app from the tablet, a code will appear. QR. If so, you will be among the lucky beta testers who have already activated the option.

ALSO ON SMARTPHONE

The presentation screen starts to appear even on the first Android smartphones with WhatsApp beta installed (same version: 2.22.24.18). So the messaging service has also started testing on smartphones: even in this case, to find out if your account can be used on a second smartphone, just check if the option is displayed. Connect device.

Having the same WhatsApp account on two smartphones means having the chat history synchronized: this however, it does not result in the loss of end-to-end encryption. More features will be released as we get closer to the stable version. The maximum limit is four devices connected simultaneously.