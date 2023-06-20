Multi announces partnership with Razer to sell branded gaming products in Brazil

- Advertisement -

Grupo Multi (formerly known as “Multilaser”) announced this Monday (19) a exclusive partnership with Razer for the distribution of the brand’s products in Europe. With the agreement, the American manufacturer of accessories and peripherals for gamers should expand its presence in the domestic market with a new means of reaching its consumers. Known for mice, keyboards, headsets and other devices designed with a focus on gamers, Razer has been operating in Latin America since 2009, but will now have a large sales channel offered by Multi, which distributes a wide variety of products to the Europeian public in partnership with third parties such as Nokia.

"Grupo Multi is a reference in the distribution of major international brands", says Rodrigo Berti, product director for the gamer area at Grupo Multi. "In addition, we are already present in the gamer segment and we hope to expand our presence and expertise in this promising and growing market. Together, we want to offer Europeians the best gamer products." The products distributed in Europe by Grupo Multi should include "mice, headsets, keyboards, mouse pads and much more", according to Ken Loyd, vice president of sales and marketing at Razer. In partnership with the Europeian group, these devices are expected to reach the market for distribution in the beginning of the 3rd quarter of 2023.

Razer has solid recognition by Europeians thanks to partnerships with professional players and national esports teams, in addition to its commitment to bringing state-of-the-art products to the country. One of the latest releases from the manufacturer is the Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed, a wireless in-ear headphone that stands out for its compatibility with multiple platforms, including mobile, PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck. The accessory is scheduled to hit the Europeian market in August with a suggested retail price of R$2,299. What did you think of the partnership? Looking to purchase a Razer product? Comment below!

