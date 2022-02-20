SeguridadTech News

Much of the money scammed in ransomware attacks ends up in Russia

By: Brian Adam

Date:

74% of all money generated in the world through ransomware attacks in 2021 ended up in the hands of hackers linked to Russia. This is confirmed by a report published by Chainalysis, which establishes that, over the past year, more than 400 million dollars, much of it converted into cryptocurrencies, went to cybercriminal groups related to the Russian state.

The study by Chainalysis, a company that collects and publishes data on technologies in the blockchain world, also points out that Russia is the place where a “large number” of illicit money is laundered into cryptocurrencies. The same company reported a couple of weeks ago that illicit money laundering through cryptocurrencies increased by 30% in 2021.

Chainanalysis obtains this data through the monitoring of a number of cryptocurrency wallets linked to criminal activities. These include ransomware attacks themselves, malware operators, cyber scams, human trafficking, black market operations, and even terrorist activity.

The company’s experts are dedicated to track addresses associated with criminal activities. From this data, they then estimate the amount of money laundered by converting it into cryptocurrencies.

There are several indications that serve the investigators to support the link with Russia of the cybercriminals. They point out in the report that these ransomware attacks are written in a code that prevents damage to attacked computers in case it detects that the equipment is located in Russia.

They have also detected that the group of cybercriminals always operates using the Russian language, and that it has links to Evil Corp, a major group of hackers led by millionaire Andrey Plotnitskiy.

