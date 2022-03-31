MTT S60: The first Chinese graphics card for gaming with its own architecture

The Chinese company More Threads has presented the MTT S60, a graphics card that has the honor of becoming the first solution of its kind to use an architecture developed entirely locally, long-awaited technological independence of the country and one more step towards . This company was founded in 2020, so we are facing an important achievement for what it represents in terms of architecture, but also for how quickly it has been achieved.

In terms of design, the MTT S60 is a graphics card that uses a monoslot format (occupies a single expansion slot), which means it’s pretty slim, and it comes with a discrete cooling system, based on a turbine-type fan and a small radiator, that collects heat from key components.

The entire graphics card is protected by a silver finished chassis, giving it very good build quality and an attractive finish. In the front it has a additional 6-pin power connectorwhich means that the MTT S60 could consume up to 150 watts (75 watts from the PCIE slot and 75 watts from the power connector).

How has More Threads managed to create the MTT S60 in just 18 months?

It’s not by chance. The CEO of the company is Zhang Jianzhong, who was vice president and general manager of NVIDIA. It is clear that the brain of the company knew very well what it had to do, and the truth is that it has fulfilled the expectations it had generated.

The MTT S60 uses a MUSE GPU, a chip that is manufactured on the 12nm node and uses the MT Unified System Architecture (MUSA). In total, this graphics card is capable of offering a power of 6 TFLOPs in FP32, which places it at the level of an RTX 2060 (6.4 TFLOPs). It has 8 GB of LGPDDR4X memory.

Alongside that graphics card, More Threads has also introduced the MTT S2000a superior model that according to the Chinese company is capable of offering a total power of 12 TFLOPs in FP32a figure that places it a little above the RTX 2080 Super (11.15 TFLOPs), and is equipped with 32 GB of graphics memory, although what type has not been specified.

It is important to keep in mind that the raw power helps us to locate the approximate performance of a GPU, but that actual gaming performance could be very different from those direct equivalents that we have given starting from the values ​​in FP32, so take them only as a reference. In this sense, the fact that More Threads has only shown a demo of the MTT S60 working with League of Legends is a clear symptom of the care we must take in this regard.

On the other hand, the MUSA GPU may not be at the level of other more advanced solutions in terms of manufacturing process, since it uses the 12nm node while AMD and NVIDIA are already going for 7 and 8nm respectively. , but the truth is that said graphics core has a set of state-of-the-art functions and features, Since it not only supports DirectX 12, but also supports NVIDIA’s OpenCL, OpenGL, Vulkan, and even CUDA, and offers acceleration of H.264, H.265, and AV1 encoding, and decoding under H.264, H. 265, AV1, VP8, VP9.

The MTT S60 has 2,048 FP32 cores or shaders, while the MTT S2000 doubles that amount (4,096 shaders) and uses, interestingly, a passive cooling system. According to More Threads, the latter also has AlphaCore physics simulation technology, which improves performance by working with physics between 5 and 10 times.

We are, without a doubt, before one of the most important advances that China has achieved recently in the general consumer tech sector, and I think these graphics solutions could end up having a real impact on the market if More Threads plays its cards right. With this I do not mean that they are going to reach the international market overnight, but they could advance to become, little by little, one more alternative.