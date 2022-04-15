Latest newsIreland

MTK Global distances itself from mobs boss Daniel Kinahan in new statement

By: Brian Adam

MTK Global has said mob boss Daniel Kinahan will have “no future involvement” with the boxing event promotions company.

The move comes after the Kinahan crime gang was hit with a series of
sanctions.

The boxing and MMA management and event promotions company released a statement yesterday distancing themselves from Kinahan.

The company also stated the mob boss has not been involved with the company he co-founded since February 2017.

It comes after the US Department of Treasury imposed sanctions against seven senior members of the Kinahan gang — including Christy Kinahan and his two sons — in a bid to target their financial operations.

Seven men have been named on the Office of Foreign Assets Control list as either acting directly for the crime group or providing it with material assistance.

The sanctions imposed by the Office of Foreign Assets Control means that all property, or interests in property, linked to the named associates and three companies within the US must be reported and blocked.

This includes a ban on US companies doing business with the seven men and three businesses.

The men’s finances in American banks are frozen and they cannot fly with US airlines.

People based in the US are also banned from acting on behalf of the Kinahan Organised Crime Group.

In a statement released by the promoters, they said: “MTK Global will comply fully with the sanctions made by the US government against Daniel Kinahan.

“MTK parted ways with Mr Kinahan in February 2017. He has had no interest in the business since then, and will have no future involvement with us.

“MTK operates ethically, transparently and lawfully. We will cooperate fully with all authorities and assist with any ongoing investigations.”

And CEO of MTK Global, Bob Yalen, added: “MTK Global will take every measure to ensure the company, and those who deal with it are fully compliant with the US sanctions.”

MTK Global’s statement comes after boxing promotion Probellum also moved to distance itself from Kinahan.

The promotion company has been heavily linked with Kinahan since its launch last September.

Probellum has signed a number of MTK fighters and have staged shows in the UK and Dubai in recent months. It said in a statement on Wednesday night: “Probellum takes the sanctions made by the US Treasury extremely seriously and the business and its employees will be fully compliant with them.

“We have retained counsel in the US to ensure that we fully comply with all rules, regulations and requirements related to this matter.

“This includes Daniel Kinahan and we can confirm that we will not have any business relationship or communication with him whatsoever.”

Both statements come after the US offered $5million for information on the Kinahan gang.

Read more:Kinahan cartel members hit by US sanctions as part of international action

Read more:$5 million bounty put on Kinahan family’s heads as US steps up sanctions

Brian Adam
