MSI Unveils Its First Custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Graphics

NVIDIA hit the table hard with the introduction of Ada Lovelace, so MSI has seized the moment to announce its models of the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080.which will be marketed through four different lines: SUPRIM, SUPRIM LIQUID, GAMING TRIO and VENTUS.

DELETE It is one of MSI’s NVIDIA designed for performance and efficiency. Thanks to the inclusion of three TORX 5 fans, the use of up to 10 Core Pipe, Airflow Control fins, Wave-curved 3.0 edges and front wings, it is able to effectively dissipate heat. In addition, its brushed aluminum exterior gives it a truly spectacular aesthetic finish and offers a large number of lighting options with RGB Mystic Light. Both the RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 come with 16GB of VRAM, but the latter will only accept 3.75 slots of the case, while the RTX 4080-based models accept 3.75 and 3.5 slots.

DELETE LIQUIDas its name indicates, has liquid refrigeration in a closed system, which is accompanied by a TORX 5 fan and two other MSI Silent Gale P12 120mm fans along with 240mm radiators. Of this line, at least for now, there is only one model based on the RTX 4090 and compared to the previous line they should offer much lower noise levels.

The line GAMING TRIO it has been updated in Ada Lovelace with a new style, but maintaining its virtues, which combine performance, good cooling and low noise level. Here we meet again with the TORX 5 fanswhich in this line are accompanied by a cooling system for now Tri Frozr 3. It is equipped with Dual BIOS to easily switch between silent and gaming mode and features a brushed metal backplate with channel design that provides passive cooling by implementing thermal pads. Mystic Light adorns the exterior of the graphics card, illuminating the color in sync with the rest of the PC via Mystic Light Sync and Ambient Link. The model based on the RTX 4090 occupies 3.75 slots of the cabinet, while those based on the RTX 4080 require 3.25 and 3 slots each.

And finally we have the line VENTUS of NVIDIA graphics from MSI. Here we find more modest models, but no less competent, which have three TORX 4 fans. It has a robust cooling system, a reinforced brushed aluminum backplate, and aesthetics that make it ideal for many setups just looking for a good running environment. There are two models that are only based on the RTX 4080, both of which occupy 3 and 2.5 cabinet slots each.

The graphics RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 recently presented by NVIDIA promise to be a significant improvement compared to the generation, especially in terms of taking advantage of the technologies that the company has made a strong commitment to in recent years: DLSS and ray tracing. The company is clear that, if it wants to maintain its leadership position, the best thing it can do is continue to break ground with its main differentiating factor: technology.

Want to know even more about MSI’s custom GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 graphics? The company has scheduled a preview that will be broadcast on YouTube on October 21, 2022 (today) at 4:00 p.m. in the time zone of mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands. Do not miss it!

