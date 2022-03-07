MSI Unveils Compact MAG Series PC for Living Room Gaming

MSI MAG Trident S 5M is a compact computer different from the traditional ones we use on the desktop, as it is intended to the living room to run cloud games and mobile games.

MSI says that for this players only need to activate the Android system emulator and the XBOX Game Pass Ultimate (free for 30 days) through the Game Stadium software developed by the manufacturer to control mobile games, those of the Microsoft platform and other entertainment services from the sofa and with a single command.

The MSI app (APP Player) allows players to emulate the Android system on Windows 11 Home that governs this compact and play thousands of titles on the Google platform “on the big screen and with better performance”, they promise from MSI. It also supports multi-instance feature to open games in different windows. For Steam the mode is activated big-screen for use on the television. All cloud services and Android games are integrated through the software Game Stadium from MSI, which provides an overall experience similar to that of the PlayStation home screen.

MSI MAG Trident S

This compact of 2.6 liters volume it has an attractive console design to place it in the living room. It uses an AMD hardware base, with the possibility of installing various Ryzen 5000 G-series models up to the Ryzen 7 5700G with 8 cores and 16 processing threads. It does not have dedicated graphics nor can they be mounted separately, entrusting the graphic section to the Radeon integrated compatible with FidelityFX Super Resolution technology and -supposedly- of sufficient performance to run the type of games proposed.

You can equip up to 64 GB of memory DDR4-3200 MHz in two slots, while the storage section is completed with two M.2 PCIe Gen3 connectors and an additional 2.5-inch bay. Provides 3 video outputs (HDMI 2.0, Display Port 1.4 and VGA output) to help gamers enjoy different entertainment content at the same time.

It also has USB ports for data and also another one that provides 15W output for charging external devices. Wireless connectivity is covered by Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2. The Internet connection is key for the type of game to which it is intended and this mounts a Realtek 1G chip for LAN.

Compact, attractive and of sufficient performance to access Android mobile games and cloud services, XBOX Game Pass Ultimate, GeForce Now and we also assume Google’s Stadia. Although cloud gaming has seen increased adoption in recent years (probably due to a lack of graphics) much of the gaming community remains skeptical as it is difficult to run large games at full resolution at a decent frame rate. MSI MAG Trident S 5M pre-installs Windows 11 Home and its price has not been disclosed.