MSI presents the new SSD Spatium M390

MSI Spatium M390 is the new solid state drive with which the Taiwanese firm will expand its catalog of high-performance storage solutions that it launched just a few months ago. And it is that several PC manufacturers, without being specialists in this segment, have joined the SSD bandwagon with their own solutions.

The new unit will be placed by performance and price in the middle of a catalog where the M480 model shines, which with a PCIe 4 NVMe 1.4 interface, offers a performance in sequential reading of up to 7,000 MB / s (sequential writing of 6,850 MB / s) and storage capacity of up to 2 Tbytes.

The MSI Spatium M390 falls a notch below its top of the range when using PCIe 3.0. Still, it offers all the performance benefits of file transfer and upload times at speeds of 3,300 / 3,000 Mbytes per second that are almost to the maximum of the possibilities of the interface.

And also the advantages in consumption and size of these solutions when offered in a format M.2 2280 that allows it to be installed on any desktop or laptop with an available connector. Although the main components (controller or memory) have not been specified, MSI says that its units “They are made with high quality and density 3D NAND flash that offers the best compromise of performance and endurance for professionals, content creators and gamers”.

They include LPDC ECC and E2E data protection, which provides a TBW (minimum terabytes written) «highly rated»To increase the durability and longevity of the unit. No specific information has been mentioned, but the units will be backed by a five-year warranty.

The MSI Spatium M390 series will be sold in two versions with storage capacities of 500 Mbytes and 1 Tbyte. No sale price has been provided for a series that will be sold in retail and that the firm will use in some of its equipment as the main component of internal storage.