MSI Optix MPG Expands Its Family With Three New Gaming Monitors

Previously presented during Computex 2021, MSI expands its family of gaming monitors with the arrival of three new models to its MSI Optix MPG series for eSports, with the Optix MPG341QR, Optix MPG321UR-QD and Optix MPG321QRF-QD. In addition, these last two models have the QD add-on, meaning that both will be equipped with Quantum Dot technology to improve color performance in games.

While all three models will be built with an IPS panel, we will see a slight difference in sizes between 32 and 34 inches depending on model. Thus, all of them will have a high resolution, reaching about rrevolutions up to UWQUHD (3440 x 1440) With a 21: 9 aspect ratio (a great choice for widescreen gaming), a few high refresh rates up to 175 Hz, compatibility with next-gen consoles, and several added features specifically focused on gamers.

Beginning with the MSI Optix MPG341QR It has a 34-inch IPS screen with UWQUHD resolution (3440 x 1440) with a 21: 9 aspect ratio which is a great option for widescreen gaming. This monitor has many MSI exclusive monitor features such as Gaming Intelligence. Users can also choose PBP mode with 16: 9 and 5: 9 aspect ratio for PC games and smartphone games.

On the other hand, both the MSI Optix MPG321UR-QD as MSI Optix MPG321QRF-QD They are 32-inch monitors with Quantum Dot technology. Optix MPG321UR-QD features UHD resolution (3840×2160) and supports up to 144Hz with HDMI 2.1. This beast is a great companion for next-gen consoles. Additionally, MSI’s exclusive KVM 3.0 feature allows gamers to adjust monitor settings with a console controller.

Although the Optix MPG321QRF-QD will be equipped with a fast IPS panel with WQHD resolution (2560 × 1440) and a refresh rate of 175hz. This is a great option for gamers who prefer to play on a wide monitor and are looking for a low response time, offering a better gaming experience and smoother gaming performance than normal 144Hz or 165Hz monitors.