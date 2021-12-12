MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE: Top of the range for Alder Lake

From the announced motherboards for Alder Lake-S, no doubt the MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE is one of those that have aroused the most interest. And there is no lack of reasons for this, because in the absence of its official arrival on the market and, therefore, knowing all its details, it promises to leave the mark of the top of the range in an extraordinarily high position. And it is that the arrival of LGA 1700 deserved a motherboard in style, something that MSI seems to have taken into account.

It was a little over a month ago when the manufacturer announced its motherboard proposal for Alder Lake-S, and although what we saw that day already represented a wide and varied offer, now with this MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE, which was not announced that day, it is already clear to us that they were saving at least one surprise, of which the company itself is revealing, little by little, new, most interesting data. And as in this case, some of those surprises that do not leave you indifferent.

And what am I talking about? Well, from what the company has shown us in a tweet you posted today. A message in which we see that The MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE will have a touch screen that will provide information on the operation of the system, in addition to offering us access to certain configuration settings, something for which until now we needed to access the BIOS or have a specific application for this purpose.

What did you imagine that MEG Z690 GODLIKE would be like? 🔥 The first motherboard with a built-in touch panel is finally here, which supports system tuning and detached mode. It’s just beyond your imagination! 💥 # Z690GODLIKE #GamingMotherboard pic.twitter.com/RaYhPZOmVu – MSI Gaming (@msigaming) December 12, 2021

It is possible that, when you see it, you ask yourself questions about the accessibility of the screen, and there are many options when we talk about the arrangement of the elements of a PC. But this should not worry you, and it is that the MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE screen does not use some kind of proprietary connector. Connects to the board via USB-C, so it is possible to uncouple it from its original location and, using a USB-C cable, place it in any other place where its presence is more practical and comfortable for us.

The inclusion of this screen, whose size is comparable to that of the screens of the first smartphones, and that it can be used to make system configuration adjustments, is one more example that the MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE is directed, in a very clear way, to the gaming sector, and more specifically to users who are fond of overclocking, since that, precisely in this sense, in which modifications can be made from the touch screen.