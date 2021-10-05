MSI launches the Cubi N, a basic, compact and inexpensive miniPC

Presented already last August, finally begins today the availability of the MSI Cubi N JSL line of mini-PCs, a compact and low-power desktop computer, capable of offering exceptional performance thanks to the presence of an Intel Jasper Lago processor, with support for up to two displays.

With some measures of approximately 11.68 x 11.17 x 5.58 centimeters, this computer is presented as an alternative small enough to be able to be discreetly placed on any desk, as well as under any television or monitor, and even mounted on its back thanks to compatibility with the VESA support standard.

Thus, the base models of the Cubi N JSL will be focused on an entry-level configuration, accompanying Intel processors with 4 GB of RAM, a 128 GB SATA SSD and pre-installed Windows 10 Pro software. However, although at the moment there is no official confirmation, as we have seen previously, it is most likely that MSI will add other customizable models for users who prefer to take advantage of or simply expand the memory or storage sections.

In fact, it is this «barebone» model that we can currently find available in Spain, distributed by Amazon under a price of 149 euros. As for the rest of the models, at the moment they only seem to be available andn the United States, with two variants of the MSI Cubi N JSL-006US, equipped with an Intel Celeron N4500 processor and a base price of 270 dollars; and the MSI Cubi N JSL-005US, powered by an Intel Pentium Silver N6000, which will go up to $ 305.

Both models are user-upgradeable, with two SODIMM slots and support for up to a total of 16GB of DDR4-2933 MHz RAM, a 2.5-inch SATA drive bay for a hard drive or SSD, and one M.2 2280 slot for PCIe Gen3x2 storage (SATA or NVMe).

Finally, we cannot ignore the mention of the connectivity section, with wireless connections for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1, the presence of a Gigabit Ethernet socket, and a set of ports that include two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, an HDMI, a VGA, an RJ45, and a 3-jack audio input, 5 millimeters for headphones or speakers.