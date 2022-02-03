MSI introduces an AIO with desktop Ryzen processors

MSI has filed a all-in-one desktop computerspecially designed for home offices and in general any user looking for this type of AIO equipment.

Teleworking has prevailed in times of pandemic and not a few have had to find spaces at home to set up their computer infrastructure. There are many types of personal computers, but when looking for compact PCs and clutter-free desktops, these AIOs stand out, mounting all the necessary electronics on the same display screen.

MSI PRO AP241Z 5M

The one that concerns us is an ‘all in one’ with 24-inch IPS screen diagonal and native FHD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The panel has anti-flicker and anti-blue light technology to reduce eyestrain during long working days. Its panel stretches from edge to edge and its bezels have been significantly reduced. Also its rear thickness, as you will see, is much less prominent than is usual in these AIOs.

MSI has chosen to mount a desktop processor in this model and specifically a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 5700G with 8 cores and 16 threads with a maximum frequency of 4.6 GHz. It has an AMD Radeon graphics and it is a fairly powerful CPU for an AIO, which MSI has complemented with a server-grade cooling system to keep temperatures under control .

It has two SO-DIMM slots to mount up to 64 GB of DDR4 memory and dual drive for internal storage, an M.2 SSD and a 2.5-inch bay. Its connectivity is not bad for such a compact device and highlights a Realtek Ethernet LAN and an Intel AX210 chip that provides the latest wireless standards: Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

It offers several connection ports, four USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A, two USB 2.0 Type A, HDMI output in case you want to use external monitors to increase the display capacity and those corresponding to the audio section with line and microphone outputs. Your power adapter is 120 watts.

MSI offers optional peripherals such as keyboard and mouse to complete the set and Windows 11 Home or PRO operating systems, to choose from depending on the approach to use. This AIO looks good, tremendously compact to occupy the minimum space and with enough performance thanks to the desktop Ryzen that it incorporates. No price has been provided.