MSI announces the Spatium M450, a mid-range M.2 Gen4 NVMe SSD

By: Brian Adam

Following the recent expansion of its M series, MSI surprises us today with the announcement and immediate release of a new Gen4 PCIe NVMe SSD, the Spatium M450. And it is that this storage does not aim to compete with the high-end of SSDs, but rather it is presented to expand the offer of the mid-range of this family, maintaining the commitment of performance and resistance for professionals, content creators and gamers.

As shared by the brand itself, the Spatium M450 has been developed to meet the expectations of the main SSD consumers, with a PCIe 4 interface that offers fast speeds of Up to 3600MB/s sequential read and 3000MB/s sequential write speeds that allow users to enjoy fast file transfers and short load times.

Changes in Telegram, the all-free model comes to an end

MSI Spatium M450 SSD NVMe M2 1TB
MSI Spatium M450 SSD NVMe Storages


So, being part of the MSI Spatium series, this SSD is based on the latest 3D NAND flash technologywith a tablet with a compact design and without heatsink capable of offering us capabilities of storage up to 1TB along with full compatibility for desktops and laptops.

In addition, the Spatium M450 supports a wide range of data error correction features including LPDC ECC and E2E Data Protectionproviding a highly rated TBW (Terabytes Written) for excellent durability and longevity backed with a 5-year limited warranty.

MSI Spatium SSD Series

MSI SPATIUM M480 MSI SPATIUM M470 MSI SPATIUM M450 MSI SPATIUM M370
Interface PCIe 4.0 PCIe 4.0 PCIe 4.0 PCIe 3.0
Protocol NVMe 1.4 NVMe 1.3 NVMe 1.3 NVMe 1.3
capabilities 500 gigabytes
1 terabyte
2 terabytes		 1 terabyte
2 terabytes		 256 gigabytes
512 gigabytes
1 terabyte
2 terabytes		 256 gigabytes
512 gigabytes
1 terabyte
2 terabytes
sequential read up to 7,000MB/s up to 5,000MB/s up to 3,650MB/s up to 2,400MB/s
sequential write up to 6,850MB/s up to 4,400MB/s up to 3,000MB/s up to 1,850MB/s
random read up to 650kIOPS up to 600kIOPS up to 420kIOPS up to 220kIOPS
random write up to 700kIOPS up to 600kIOPS up to 550kIOPS up to 330kIOPS
Brian Adam
MSI announces the Spatium M450, a mid-range M.2 Gen4 NVMe SSD

