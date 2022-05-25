MSI announces its AM242 and AM272 series all-in-one PCs

Leveraging the Computex 2022 announcement framework, MSI has just announced the arrival of the MSI Modern AM242 and AM272 series, two new AIO PC screens (All-in-One or All in one) backed by MSI Cloud Center cloud technology, offering the ability to create a private cloud and backup files on Android and iOS mobile devices.

As their names indicate, we find two different base models with 24-inch and 27-inch FullHD screens respectivelywith an ergonomic and elegant design centered around an IPS panel with Anti-Flicker and Less Blue Light technologies, which provide a wide viewing angle and an enhanced viewing experience while protecting the health of our eyes; along with a height and angle adjustable base and compatibility with MSI’s standard VESA mount or VESA Arm MT81, seeking to bring efficiency and productivity to its maximum exponent.

Although inside we will have a complete configuration focused on some Intel Core i7-1260P processors with Intel Irix Xe graphics, with DDR4 RAM capacities of up to 64GB, and two 2.5″ SATA III storage units and M.2 NVMe SSD. In addition, the whole family will have Wi-Fi 6E connectivity in addition to an Ethernet port, Bluetooth 5.2, and a wide assortment of ports including up to 6 USB (2x USB-C 3.2, 2x USB-A 3.2, 2x USB-A 2.0).

Designed primarily for work, both computers have an integrated Full HD webcam with a privacy design and an Artificial Intelligence noise cancellation technology. Although we will have other interesting qualities such as compatibility with the Windows Hello biometric authentication system, offering greater security for our team. And in fact, privacy will be another key feature of the MSI Modern AM242 and AM272 series, supporting privacy screen and viewer detection technology co-developed with Tobii Aware to ensure a safer environment.

Moreover, thanks to MSI Instant Display technology, both MSI Modern AM242 and AM272 series they can also be used as monitors without the need to start the system, thus serving as an interesting alternative for those who have a work laptop independent of their personal computer. And it is that we will only have to connect to its HDMI input ports, the screen will turn on immediately.

Without having yet specified its price or availability date, the company has already advanced the specifications of its different models of both families, so it is expected to update the rest of the details on its website in the coming weeks.