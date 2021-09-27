MSI accidentally confirms Intel Alder Lake-S release date

This morning MSI introduced its new range of radiators and liquid cooling systems for MAG CORELIQUID processors, anticipating that all of them will support the latest socket changes so that users can adapt to the next generation Intel Alder Lake-S CPUs.

However, a closer look at this announcement seems to have revealed a much more remarkable detail: the actual release date of the new Intel processors.

The press release did not mention any dates, but the web form that should be used to request a free upgrade kit, It will only be available from November 4, quite a late date given the current announcement. Thus, from VideoCardz they decided to contact sources close to the company, thus being able to confirm that this will be the sale embargo date and publication of reviews of the new Intel Alder Lake-S. On the other hand, since Wccftech They have also wanted to contribute their two cents, ensuring that the pre-orders will be published a week before, just after the Intel Innovation event.

It is expected so The company officially presents Intel Alder Lake-S processors on October 27, date on which the first reservation orders will begin, launching at least three SKUs with some Core i9-12900K, Core i7-12700K and Core i5-12600K, also adding a second KF series without the integration of the Xe charts, which is expected to be presented and available on these same dates.

However, it is worth noting that this date is attached to the CPU embargoes, we do not know when the compatible motherboards will go on sale. Although considering the compatibility of these MSI cooling systems, it is possible that these components are already ready under a date closer to that of the announcement of the chipsets themselves.