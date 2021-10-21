MSD has the upper hand with the Acceleron dissidents

Activists resisting the $ 11.5 billion sale of Acceleron to MSD are asking shareholders to trade present profit for future potential.

The possible blockbuster Acceleron is a treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension, sotatercept. Celgene, now of Bristol Myers Squibb, ceded its rights to Acceleron in 2017 for 20% of sales. And Bristol Myers owes Acceleron a 20% royalty on the approved anemia drug Reblozyl. Projections for both therapies point to an annual sales peak of about 5 billion.

One rule says that drugs change hands for about five times the expected maximum annual earnings. So Acceleron’s Reblozyl rights should be worth $ 5 billion. Taking cash into account on the balance sheet, the MSD deal values ​​the most speculative drug, sotatercept, at $ 5 billion, just 1.4 times Acceleron’s 80% share of peak sales. Activists Avoro Capital, owner of 7% of Acceleron, and Holocene have criticized the price for being cheap.

Acceleron’s board took a more conservative view. One reason is certainty: Reblozyl is approved. Also, his best years should come in this decade; the sotatercept not until 2035. If it is attributed an 80% probability of reaching the market and the value is discounted, say, eight years ago at a rate of 10%, the sales multiple of 5 times falls to less than 2 That leaves Avoro and Holocene with one minor gap to complain about. Also noteworthy is that Bristol Myers, which owns 11% of Acceleron, has decided not to bid.

To block the deal, Avoro and Holocene would have to convince other shareholders that someone will pay more, or wait for the sotatercept to be approved. Avoro already broke a merger of farmas, but that’s rare in the industry. If the closing of the deal is prolonged and the sotatercept obtains more authorizations, things could change. Otherwise, the activists’ hope may be that MSD will raise the price by a symbolic sum.