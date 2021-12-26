Mrs Brown’s Boys star chokes up fans with tribute to tragically deceased crew member

Brendan O’Carroll has paid tribute to cast member Dennis Knotts who sadly died earlier this year in the ending to this year’s Christmas special.

The creative had worked on the show for ten years as props master and passed away following a battle with Covid, earlier this month.

Speaking at the very end of the special, Brendan told how everyone involved misses Dennis and hopes he is watching down from somewhere.

Earlier in the year, Brendan O’Carroll paid tribute to Dennis and said that he was “one of the family” and that his death had “devastated” the Mrs Brown’s Boys cast and crew.

“He was the most adorable man and actually, we dedicated the Christmas episode to him, we loved him very much,” Brendan said.

“He’s been on every show that we have done with the BBC and that’s ten years now. He was the props master on every one of them; he was lovely,” he told the Irish Independent.

“We lost one of the family. There were people who had worked with Dennis for 40 years and they are just devastated; they can’t believe it.”

Dennis, worked with BBC Scotland, where Mrs Brown’s Boys is filmed.

Jenny Gibney, Brendan’s wife and co-star, told the outlet that the cast and crew were in the middle of filming one of their two upcoming Christmas specials when they learned that Dennis had died.

“We were in the middle of recording that episode when we got word that he had passed,” she said.

“We did the show for Dennis; that’s how we all got through it. We said, ‘let’s do this one for Dennis.’ And we did”.

