Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas special leaves live audience in raptures

Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas special has just begun filming and if social media is anything to go by it’ll leave TV viewers in hysterics.

The Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas special is being filmed at BBC Studios in Glasgow.

As filming was just about to begin, Mrs Brown invited the entire cast on stage to a thunderous greeting from the crowd.

The video of that was soon uploaded to Mrs Brown’s Boys official Facebook page showing a behind the scenes look at the show.

Fans were quick to comment praising the quality of the production.

One wrote: “What a fantastic show this afternoon, we haven’t laughed that much in ages.”







(Image: Mrs Brown’s Boys / Facebook)



Another posted: “Can’t wait. I’ve missed the show. Always guaranteed that this show will make you laugh watching it …would love to go and see a live show.”

It’s not just fans in the UK and Ireland that are excited about the Christmas special.

One person wrote: “We love you in Montana! have a great show! Can not wait to see it!”

O’Carroll and co are also set to film a Halloween special for BBC that will also air on RTE.







(Image: Mrs Brown’s Boys/ Facebook)



Speaking about the Halloween special, O’Carroll said: “It’s a huge thrill to do another ‘live’ show for the BBC.

“It’ll be so wonderful so see them nervous all over again. We will be trying our best to stick to the script, but honestly, a script is just a guideline Ha ha ha!! Bring it on!”

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter.