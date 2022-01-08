Mr Monkey reunited with delighted young owner at Dublin Airport after emotional appeal

A little boy has been reunited with his beloved teddy bear, “Mr Monkey” after his mother posted an emotional appeal on Facebook.

The best friends became separated at Dublin Airport when the Dublin family’s grey changing bag went missing in the arrivals area of Dublin Airport.

The two-year-old’s mum asked the public for help finding Mr Monkey fearing that the bag may have been taken by someone “opportunistic”.

Ailis Daly posted: “Yesterday we lost an inexpensive grey changing bag in Dublin airport, but it contained the most precious thing in the world to our two year old son, his comforter Mr Monkey! He is devastated!

"Can anyone help us find it? We have been to the airport police lost & found and Aer Lingus baggage claim with no luck. We will do anything to reunite them.







“I fear we may have been targeted in arrivals by someone opportunistic who thought the bag had valuables.”

Ailis told Dublin Live that the family were really worried that they wouldn’t be able to find the teddy.

She said: “We had told him that Mr Monkey was on an adventure in the airport and would be back soon but we were beside ourselves that it wouldn’t work out.

“He kept asking after him, even waking up in the night asking for him and it broke my heart thinking what we would do if we couldn’t find him.”

Thankfully, the inseparable pair have now been reunited after a massive social media campaign.

The mother thanked everyone for their efforts and said that the reunion has restored her faith in humanity.

She wrote: If it wasn’t for all the shares and the tireless efforts of so many staff at Dublin Airport it wouldn’t have happened.

“It has restored our faith in people and is such a magical start to 2022 for us!

“I don’t think I’ve cried so much over the past few days from sadness, worry, hope and ultimately!

“Thank you to everyone who played a part in this reunion.”

Ailis said that her son went to sleep with a smile on his face tonight.

The relieved mum hopes the reunion will lift people’s spirits during a difficult time.

She said: “It’s been a rollercoaster few days. It sounds so ridiculous to be this obsessed with the recovery of a teddy but it really was heartbreaking.

“He’s a very special little boy with the best smile.

“He’s gone to bed with him now snuggled up tight. I can’t get over the amount of support we have received, the shares the post got and the offers of help that flooded in.

“It really reaffirmed our faith that people really are wonderful.”

