MPF triggers Twitter and asks for measures against profiles that extol violence in schools

MPF triggers Twitter and asks for measures against profiles that extol violence in schools

Tech News
MPF triggers Twitter and asks for measures against profiles that extol violence in schools
1681265823 mpf triggers twitter and asks for measures against profiles that.jpeg


After the Ministry of Justice notified platforms to take measures to combat violence in schools, in the face of resistance from Twitter, the Federal Public Ministry, the MPF, warned the network to present a series of information on moderation measures about this type of content. The platform has ten days to respond to the agency.

In the letter, the MPF asks that Twitter:

  • list all profiles and content pointed to the company by the Ministry of Justice as subject to moderation;
  • inform which of them were moderated and indicate the action taken;
  • for those who were not moderated, inform the reason, indicating the results of the analyzes carried out in light of Twitter’s terms of use;
  • and tell other measures adopted in relation to the moderation of content about threats of attack on schools.

The body still wants to know how Elon Musk’s network plans to develop content moderation protocols in emergency contexts that include agreements with public authorities to receive and analyze extrajudicial notifications quickly and on a priority basis.



It is also worth noting that a letter from the MPF, signed by the Public Prosecutor Yuri Corrêa da Luz, is part of a civil inquiry launched in November 2021 to investigate violations of fundamental rights by digital platforms, attributable to their policies to confront practices organizations of disinformation and violence in the digital world.

In the last few hours, messages condemning the platform circulated through the network, with names like Felipe Neto and Emicida stating that “Twitter supports massacres”.

