Mozilla’s new privacy subscription includes Firefox Relay and Mozilla VPN

The Mozilla Foundation is presenting a new subscription plan whereby users who take advantage of it will get Firefox Relay, in its version premiumand MozillaVPN, integrated into the same pack at a cost of $6.99 per month for an annual subscription.

It’s about a slightly lower price than if you opt for the annual subscriptions of these two services independentlyreaching a cost of about 9 dollars a month, although it must also be taken into account that Firefox Relay has a free option with basic functions.



Self-gift of privacy on the occasion of the Christmas holidays

In this way, Mozilla wants to bring some of its services focused on Internet privacy to a greater number of users while trying to increase its income to continue being an independent organization that tries to continue working on a more secure and private Internet experience, with more than twenty years behind him.

Firefox Relay is a service that allows you to mask real email addresses using email aliases, that this year has seen a number of breakthroughs, including the arrival of the Chrome extension, while subscribers Premium They have obtained capabilities such as the masking of personal telephone numbers for those activities in which it is required to provide a valid telephone number.

Those interested in this last aspect will have all the information here.

and regarding Mozilla VPN is a service that provides protection of network traffic at the device level by routing it through a network of 500 servers in more than 30 countries..

One of the most outstanding aspects of this service is the arrival of the multi-hop function last year, in which instead of using a single VPN server, two are used, the first acting as the incoming VPN server while the second acts as the outgoing VPN server, as we mentioned a little over a year ago.

Mozilla regards the new pack as a self-privacy gift with its privacy-focused products that one has to treat themselves to as part of the upcoming festivities:

If there’s one person you shouldn’t forget on your list, it’s giving yourself the gift of privacy with Mozilla products. And now we offer Firefox Relay and Mozilla VPN together for $6.99 per month, when you sign up for an annual subscription.

More information: Mozilla