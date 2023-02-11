Mozilla Thunderbird will receive new user interface in July

The Thunderbird email application developed by Mozilla, responsible for Firefox, has a loyal user base. However, it hasn’t received a visual overhaul in quite some time. Hopefully, that will change mid-year, according to an official Thunderbird blog post. Developers have plans for new user interface and addition of various features.

As of early 2020, development of Thunderbird has been handled by MZLA Technologies, a subsidiary of Mozilla. A small but growing group of developers have kept the app working properly through updates over the past three years. - Advertisement - User donations were also essential for the app to stay alive. Now, the development team is ready to take a big leap into the future of Thunderbird. According to a post on the official forum, one of the developers’ main goals is to make the user interface in line with other more modern email programs.

A user interface that looks and feels modern will be initially implemented with version 115 in July, aiming to provide a clean and streamlined look and feel for new users, as well as new customization options with a flexible and adaptable interface to allow veteran users to maintain the familiarity you love.”