Mozilla put an end to Firefox Reality, its web browser for virtual reality

Mozilla does not have a good time with its browser. Outside of leaving the podium among its desktop counterparts, descending to fourth place in the total ranking, now comes another bad news for the project.

Firefox Reality, introduced in 2018 as a variant of Mozilla’s browser for virtual reality, was canceled by its developers.

Firefox disappears from virtual reality

Mozilla announced that it is closing its Firefox Reality browser, a four-year-old tool created for use in virtual reality environments.

The interesting thing about this proposal is the ability it offered its users to access the web through their VR headsets, allowing them to do things like visit URLs, search the web and browse the Internet in 2D and 3D modes, simply by using the manual controllers. of the virtual reality device used, instead of a mouse and keyboard, as we are used to on the computer.

This project was a pioneer in the development of new technologies applied to the web in virtual reality, such as WebVR and WebAR. Although the browser will be discontinued, Mozilla will continue to be the host and incubator for some of these new technologies, they say in their statement.

Although Mozilla will not continue to work on this project, its legacy will not go away. A new browser, Wolvic, which is based on the Firefox Reality source code, will be released in the coming weeks. Its initial focus will be AOSP-based standalone XR systems, as well as connected systems running HarmonyOS, including Huawei VR Glass, HTC Vive Focus, Oculus, Pico Interactive, and Lynx.

The first to receive Wolvic will be Oculus and Huawei devices. Its developers are even already working with companies like Qualcomm and Lenovo to enable the browser to work on their XR devices.

Although Mozilla states that it is usually within their modus operandi to incubate projects that they later allow to grow independently, it is still striking that a product linked to one of its main brands is discontinued just at a time when its base technology, the Virtual reality is booming.