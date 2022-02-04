Search here...
AndroidHuaweiTech News

Mozilla put an end to Firefox Reality, its web browser for virtual reality

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Mozilla does not have a good time with its browser. Outside of leaving the podium among its desktop counterparts, descending to fourth place in the total ranking, now comes another bad news for the project.

Firefox Reality, introduced in 2018 as a variant of Mozilla’s browser for virtual reality, was canceled by its developers.

Read:

Nearby Share launches two functionalities that are already being released: transfer to multiple users and visibility for all

Firefox disappears from virtual reality

Mozilla announced that it is closing its Firefox Reality browser, a four-year-old tool created for use in virtual reality environments.

The interesting thing about this proposal is the ability it offered its users to access the web through their VR headsets, allowing them to do things like visit URLs, search the web and browse the Internet in 2D and 3D modes, simply by using the manual controllers. of the virtual reality device used, instead of a mouse and keyboard, as we are used to on the computer.

This project was a pioneer in the development of new technologies applied to the web in virtual reality, such as WebVR and WebAR. Although the browser will be discontinued, Mozilla will continue to be the host and incubator for some of these new technologies, they say in their statement.

Although Mozilla will not continue to work on this project, its legacy will not go away. A new browser, Wolvic, which is based on the Firefox Reality source code, will be released in the coming weeks. Its initial focus will be AOSP-based standalone XR systems, as well as connected systems running HarmonyOS, including Huawei VR Glass, HTC Vive Focus, Oculus, Pico Interactive, and Lynx.

Read:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro, analysis: symmetry stands out, autonomy sentence

The first to receive Wolvic will be Oculus and Huawei devices. Its developers are even already working with companies like Qualcomm and Lenovo to enable the browser to work on their XR devices.

Although Mozilla states that it is usually within their modus operandi to incubate projects that they later allow to grow independently, it is still striking that a product linked to one of its main brands is discontinued just at a time when its base technology, the Virtual reality is booming.

Previous articleThe mask outdoors will no longer be mandatory as of Thursday, according to the Minister of Health
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Huawei

Mozilla put an end to Firefox Reality, its web browser for virtual reality

Mozilla does not have a good time with its browser. Outside of leaving the podium among its...
Health

The mask outdoors will no longer be mandatory as of Thursday, according to the Minister of Health

From next thursday february 10 The obligation to wear masks outdoors will be eliminated. This...
Apps

Ebay: prepare Valentine’s gifts with 15% discount

Valentine's Day is approaching, in case you are looking for the ideal gift for that special person, take...
Tech News

Amazon Prime rises in price in the US and we fear that soon everywhere

The price of Amazon Prime will rise in the United States to offset the company's higher costs in...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

Google updates its assistant so that telling it to stop does not require many words

Editor's Pick 0
We have all gotten used to the fact...

How to delete all iPhone screenshots at once

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

The price of graphics cards falls, coinciding with the fall of cryptocurrencies

Editor's Pick 0
Those of you who regularly read us will remember...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.