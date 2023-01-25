Mozilla Pocket has a revamped interface in a recent update that brings new features

Pocket was acquired by Mozilla in 2017, functioning as a platform integrated with the Firefox browser, allowing the user to save various contents to check later, such as blogs, news sources, web pages and videos, for example, similar to what we find in Opera.

The app was updated this week with a layout change to make it more convenient for users who use the space to save useful information. “The changes are aimed at making Pocket not only a better tool for tracking your reading, but also a place where you can discover more for high-quality reading recommendations,” says Mozilla.