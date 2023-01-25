Mozilla Pocket has a revamped interface in a recent update that brings new features

Pocket was acquired by Mozilla in 2017, functioning as a platform integrated with the Firefox browser, allowing the user to save various contents to check later, such as blogs, news sources, web pages and videos, for example, similar to what we find in Opera.
The app was updated this week with a layout change to make it more convenient for users who use the space to save useful information. “The changes are aimed at making Pocket not only a better tool for tracking your reading, but also a place where you can discover more for high-quality reading recommendations,” says Mozilla.
As stated in the changelog, Pocket received a ‘Home’ tab on its home page, which brings together articles saved by users and editorial recommendations in a single space. This is not the only novelty announced recently by the company, as the application also received the display of newly synchronized content in the upper area.
In addition, Mozilla has also introduced a new space that displays editorially-chosen news collections covering different categories, including technology, science, travel and current affairs. This latest version arrives for Android this Tuesday, the 24th, and for iOS in the coming months.
Apparently, the company is committed to improving the user experience in the face of the increase in popularity of competitors in the same segment as Matter and Omnivore. However, Pocket remains one of the favorite options for Firefox users for offering native integration between apps.
- Mozilla Pocket — download