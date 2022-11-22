Mozilla launches new subscription that includes Relay and VPN at a promotional price

Mozilla has just increased the security and privacy of the Firefox browser with the launch of a new subscription plan that includes data protection features for users. According to the developer, the novelty combines VPN and Relay solutions, creating an ecosystem that masks the computer’s IP and protects the email address, respectively. According to the company, new yearly subscription includes Mozilla VPN and Firefox Relay at promotional value of $83.88 per year🇧🇷 Currently, the browser allows users to activate the additional layer of defense of the registered personal email, but with some limitations, such as support only for short messages, for example.

Unlike Edge and Opera, which have an integrated VPN function, Firefox offers this benefit through a contract, highlighting support for up to 5 devices connected to the same account and 500 servers in different regions of the world, being possible to choose automatically or manually. - Advertisement - As stated on the product page, the annual subscription also makes it possible to use the tool that provides a secondary telephone number for registering on websites and receiving SMS, thereby preventing the main number from being invaded by spam messages, a function launched in October of this year costing US$ 4.99 per month, around R$ 25.50.

In short, the company’s new plan focuses on combining the most used services with a promotional plan for annual contracting, a modality in which it is possible to save more than 25% compared to the monthly subscription. Apparently, for now this plan is not available in Europe and there is no launch forecast.

