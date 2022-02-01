Search here...
MobileAndroidTech News

Mozilla is adding new privacy features to its VPN

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Mozilla VPN is adding new privacy features, both in its desktop and mobile offerings.

These new features add an additional layer of protection to our activity when we browse the web, without the need to resort to other tools.

Read:

What is the use of freeing RAM memory in the mobile and how is it done

New privacy features for Mozilla VPN

One of the novelties implemented by the Mozilla VPN is the “multi-account containers” Firefox add-on. What you navigate inside a “container” will be separated from the rest, and will not affect the activity you perform in another container.

This allows you to separate your work browsing, personal activity, shopping, etc. So you won’t have to log in and out of your services or use multiple browsers. It is a practical advantage that it is now implemented in Mozilla VPN.

By combining Firefox’s multi-account containers with Mozilla’s VPN, we’ve added an extra layer of privacy by protecting your browsing activity and allowing you to set up a different exit server in a different location for each of your containers.

So users using this Mozilla service will be able to separate the different areas of their work, personal life and private affairs into different containers; and with the plus of the rest of the privacy functions of the VPN.

As the Mozilla team mentions, users can choose from more than 400 servers in 30 countries, so they can make the configurations they want to combine them with the multi-account containers.

On the other hand, Mozilla is adding advanced privacy features, such as the Multi-hop option, to its VPN on iOS and Android. This allows the user to use two VPN servers:

Read:

Competitiveness and transparency: the main challenges of the digital marketing industry

[…] first your online activity is routed through a VPN server. Then, by selecting the Multi-Hop feature, your online activity will be routed a second time through an additional VPN server known as your outgoing server.

An update to Mozilla VPN that adds an extra layer of protection when browsing the web.

Previous articleNetflix adds a simple long-awaited feature
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Android

Mozilla is adding new privacy features to its VPN

Mozilla VPN is adding new privacy features, both in its desktop and mobile offerings.These new features add an...
Tech News

Netflix adds a simple long-awaited feature

A key element for services like Netflix is ​​their user interface.. Or, to be more exact, their...
Tech News

Can I transfer my Windows license from one PC to another?

The answer to this is yes, but only in special cases. Today we will tell you about...
Android

How to get more privacy and security in iOS with the new Google One

News regarding the VPN (Virtual Private Network) service that Google provides to Google One subscribers in its pricing...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

Google updates its assistant so that telling it to stop does not require many words

Editor's Pick 0
We have all gotten used to the fact...

How to delete all iPhone screenshots at once

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

The price of graphics cards falls, coinciding with the fall of cryptocurrencies

Editor's Pick 0
Those of you who regularly read us will remember...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.