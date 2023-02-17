Mozilla Firefox Updates to Version 110 with Material You Support on Android 13

Mozilla Firefox was updated last Tuesday (14) to version 110, receiving corrections for the main bugs reported by users and new features. As stated in the changelog released by the developer, the browser finally received one of the features most loved by Android 13 users: integration with Material You.

This personalization feature was launched by Google in Android 12 and improved in the later version of the operating system. How it works is to identify the device’s wallpaper color palette and apply similar colors to other areas of the device, such as settings and compatible app icons.