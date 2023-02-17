5G News
Mozilla Firefox Updates to Version 110 with Material You Support on Android 13

Abraham
Mozilla Firefox Updates to Version 110 with Material You Support on Android 13
Mozilla Firefox was updated last Tuesday (14) to version 110, receiving corrections for the main bugs reported by users and new features. As stated in the changelog released by the developer, the browser finally received one of the features most loved by Android 13 users: integration with Material You.

This personalization feature was launched by Google in Android 12 and improved in the later version of the operating system. How it works is to identify the device’s wallpaper color palette and apply similar colors to other areas of the device, such as settings and compatible app icons.

This function launched in the latest Firefox update is exclusively compatible with smartphones that have Android 13 as software, such as the Galaxy S23 and Pixel 7 line, for example. Thus, when enabling Material You, the browser icon will be quickly changed to match the phone’s screen background, just like in Chrome.

In addition to this new customization option, the developer also highlights other news, such as the possibility of importing bookmarks, history and passwords not only from Edge, Chrome or Safari, but also from Opera, Opera GX and Vivaldi, this in the Windows version of Mozilla Firefox .

Material You on Mozilla Firefox on Android 13 — Image: Playback/AndroidPolice.
