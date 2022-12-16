Mozilla Firefox 108 lets you download sites in PDF in the Android version; see how it works

Mozilla released this Thursday (15) Firefox 108, the new version of its web browser for Android. The update brings small improvements so that users can access their favorite content quickly, and now, even when not connected to the internet with the long awaited Function to download websites in PDF format🇧🇷 Available in the desktop version of Firefox, the feature allows users to download news, articles, research and other content on web pages in PDF format, so that they can access and share the texts as a document.

When accessing a website that you want to download in PDF, just touch the “three dots” in the address bar and press the “Share” icon. There will be a new option in the menu described as “Save as PDF”, which converts the web page into the document format in question so that it can be accessed on multiple devices at any time. - Advertisement - With Firefox 108, Mozilla also adds a option to open all your favorite websites organized in one folder in new tabs and private tabs. To do this, open the Favorites section, tap the three dots icon next to the stored sites folder and select the “Open all in new tabs” option.

The new features are accompanied by various bug fixes and security improvements treated with “High” and “Moderate” severities, such as were detailed on the Mozilla website, so it is important to keep an application as fundamental as your browser always up to date. The browser update is now available via the Play Store. Do you use Firefox on Android? Comment below!

