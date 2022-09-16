Mozilla, DuckDuckGo or Proton support AICOA, a pro-privacy law that “monitors” Big Tech

- Advertisement -

A group of organizations focused on the protection of the right to privacy has sent a letter to the leaders of the US Congress requesting that they schedule a vote on an antitrust bill that would hamper data collection by tech giants and would promote user access to online privacy tools.

The letter is addressed to politicians such as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, and others relevant to both sides of the parliamentary ideological framework. The objective is to reactivate the American Online Choice and Innovation Act ( for its acronym in English) whose deletion, according to the signatories, allows “dominant companies limit competition and restrict user choice” in access to privacy-focused technologies and products.

The letter also accuses the tech giants of forcing users to accept their privacy policies. “perpetual surveillance” Due to their positions as “guardians” and to use your “influence on society” to steer users away from rival services that are more committed to privacy.

In addition to pro-digital rights organizations, there are other signatories including some companies that have alternative products and services to Big Techsuch as , , Proton or Brave, and others from sectors ranging from VPNs to web browsing to office software.

We cannot disagree with this initiative or with anyone seeking to help respect a right to privacy that has been (and is being) systematically violated. Data has become a goldmine in today’s age of total connection, and Big Tech generally collects, uses, and sells user data to third parties. sometimes without the knowledge or express consent of these. The concentration of services, see Meta, allowed by the same regulators, aggravates all this problem.

Taking into account the resources of Big Tech and the legal operation of pressure groups, we do not have much hope that a Law such as the proposal will be reactivated, approved and applied. The bill poses a direct threat to the ability of big tech companies to collect data, and they are likely to use your generous budgets to convince the politicians of the day.

As a result, AICOA is unlikely to be brought up for discussion and even more unlikely to be passed into law before the November elections by a House of Representatives that has a narrow Democratic majority and a deeply divided Senate. After these by-elections, we’ll see.