Mozilla declares cycle and pregnancy apps unsafe

Following the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling, has classified 18 out of 25 apps, apps, and fitness trackers as unsafe.

Numerous women control their cycle using specially designed apps. Mozilla has now looked at 25 such applications that are said to be particularly popular. With a view to the post-“Roe vs. Wade” era, Mozilla considers 18 of them to be unsafe. They now carry a label that warns of insecure privacy.

In this case, uncertain also means that it is not clear to what extent the apps will communicate with governments and authorities should they make inquiries. This is explosive, since after the Supreme Court’s ruling on “Roe vs. Wade”, abortions have been banned in many US states, so women can also be charged if they have traveled to another state. The data in such trackers can reveal that a woman is pregnant, even if she no longer logs days when she got her period. There is also a lot of room for misinterpretation.

In addition to cycle apps, Mozilla also looked at pregnancy and fitness trackers. Athletic women can track their period to see if it is affecting their training. In addition to the information entered directly by users, the applications collect additional data – such as the location or even search results and pages visited. According to Mozilla, the terms of use for the labeled apps were not clear when it came to questions concerning the processing and transfer of data.

Apps handle privacy differently

One of the apps, Sprout Pregnancy, isn’t even said to have a privacy policy. Mozilla cites the Euki app as a positive example, in which all data is stored locally on the end device. The fitness trackers, which also include wearables from Garmin and Fitbit, have also all passed the Mozilla test.

Neither these complaints nor the risks of being reported for an abortion apply to apps available in Germany. Nevertheless, many trackers that are also available in this country are not necessarily recommended.

The judgment has led to an extended discussion about data protection in the USA. Civil rights activists are concerned about the safety of women, but corporations are also called upon to adjust their data protection if necessary. Criticism was voiced because the big tech companies promised their employees support, but at the same time did not offer their users more protection.



(emw)

