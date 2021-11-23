Mozilla Announces End of Firefox Lockwise Support

We were talking to you a while ago about Firefox Relay, a new service that Mozilla launches to try to attract paid users and with which to complete a little more its offer of applications and services related to the protection of privacy, and we mentioned in the news others such as Mozilla VPN and the password manager Firefox Lockwise, which you can now say goodbye to.

Well, the latter officially goes down in history, as the company itself has just announced on the support page. Specific, Mozilla will withdraw support for Firefox Lockwise on December 13, 2021, which means that the applications will disappear from the Android and iOS stores and can no longer be installed.

The end of Firefox Lockwise support also means that applications will no longer receive updates, including users who have them installed and that if they do not delete them, they will be able to continue using them … But if that is your case, we do not recommend itMozilla released Firefox Lockwise in 2018 for iOS and in 2019 for Android, but the maintenance of both applications has been very poor.

Thus, just take a look at Google Play to see how the average score for Firefox Lockwise is around 3.6, although the negative reviews for its malfunction they are the dominant trend in recent months. For more information, the last time Mozilla updated Firefox Lockwise for Android was almost a year ago.

Firefox Lockwise

If you’ve made it this far, you’ll already know that Firefox Lockwise was -still it is, but as if it weren’t – an attempt at a password manager in the form of an app, but linked to the data that is kept in the Firefox browser, which Mozilla launched to give more packaging to its offer … but it has remained in borage water , as has happened so many other things within this company.

In fact, the more it seems that Mozilla wants to distance itself from Google, the more it resembles the technological giant in its forms, and it is that it does not matter the value that this or that functionality contributes to the group and to the users: if it does not succeed with large numbers, the bonfire, which is a shame.

By way of more or less recent examples we have those of Firefox Send and Firefox Notes, although the latter survives among the rest of the Firefox extensions with a terrible maintenance … no longer applications for Android or iOS on which to rely, it should be noted.

But don’t despair if you are a Firefox user and you had Lockwise among your mobile tools, because in this case the outcome is not so bad. As you know or should know, since the launch of Firefox 93, the mobile version of the browser -for Android, at least- has evolved into a password manager with almost all the functionality you expect. More info here.