Mozilla adds advertising in Firefox suggestions

In Mozilla they are still very pending to make cash beyond Google and the new idea of ​​the company has been to add advertising no less than in Firefox suggestions, although you do not have to worry because as it usually happens with so many other things, this novelty is not enabled outside the United States.

However, it is noteworthy because it was launched with the launch of Firefox 93 and we did not mention it in the release news, precisely because it is a feature that is not going to reach these parts yet. However, the novelty is causing some controversy and it is worth dedicating a small space to it.

In short, Mozilla has introduced in Firefox 93 a function called contextual suggestions, that is, suggestions in the search bar in addition to the already existing ones in which very different result proposals may appear. For example, useful links, from your bookmarks or recent history and also purely advertising links.

Mozilla explains in detail how this new function works, forgive the redundancy: «when contextual suggestions are enabled, Firefox suggestions use your city location and search keywords to make contextual suggestions from Firefox and our partners, taking into account your privacy. You can personalize your experience with Firefox suggestions by managing the types of suggestions you receive and the data used to serve them in your Firefox settings.

It is stated in the linked documentation that the deployment of Firefox suggestions is being carried out gradually with all browser users and when the feature is activated, either by installing or updating Firefox, it will show an alert window informing the user of it and allowing you to activate or deactivate it, even though its activation is marked by default.

If you use Firefox 93 and you are not in the United States, you can easily see some of the potential of Firefox suggestions simply by performing a search, although it does not contribute much more than it did with the normal search suggestions until now; the only difference is that it picks a bit more random results.

Yes indeed, do not confuse the common suggestions, which Firefox usually takes from the search engine you are using, with the new suggestions from Firefox, because they are not the same. The latter are generated outside the search engine and, it is assumed, obfuscated by Mozilla towards its partners in adMarketplace, with whom it does not share identifiable information, but everything else as long as the user clicks on the link.

Does the saying that hunger sharpens your wits ring a bell? Well, in those they are in Mozilla, it gives the feeling, although the normal thing is that these inventions do not work out well for Mozilla: they have already tried to put advertising based on suggestions, but in visual markers; later they did the same on the new tab page; and there was even talk of adopting the Brave model and the user paying a subscription to remove advertising from the Web, but everything ended up being discarded.

On the other hand, they are testing the change to Bing as an alternative search engine to Google. Whether it will materialize or not will have to be seen. Meanwhile, the company keeps trying to cash in and its latest project, you know, is the Mozilla VPN service.