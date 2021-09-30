Moving footage of beloved Dublin farmer revealing cancer diagnosis receives outpouring of support

This moving footage of a beloved Dublin farmer revealing his devastating cancer diagnosis has received an outpouring of support online.

Popular farmer Matt from Granny Rosie’s Farm – which sells fresh produce from their farm and has a coffee hut – was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer that has spread up his spinal cord.

Doctors believe he has had it for over a year.

And in an effort to save someone else from a similar fate, Matt bravely shared his story on the family business’s Facebook page.

He said: “Farmer Matt is 100 percent no problems but I have been diagnosed with prostate cancer. It has left the prostate so it is stage four.

“It has gone from the lymph nodes into me bones, up my spinal cord and it was giving me awful problems throughout the summer.”

He added: “I have just gone through 10 days of radiation and I start my chemotherapy in a couple of weeks time.”

Matt never thought prostate cancer would ‘knock on his door’ and urged his customers to share the video the spread awareness of prostate cancer.

He said: “The reason I am bringing this to you all is that I am 45 years of age and I never thought prostate [cancer] would be something that would affect somebody like me. The experts that know say that I have this for possibly 18 months or more, which means I had it when I was 43.

“I don’t ask you to share videos but I am asking you to share this one… because if it gets to one, two or three other people and they get their bloods done and a prostate exam… If this just gets to one person, I’ll be happy.”







(Image: Granny Rosie’s Farm)



Matt is taking the news well and says he is ‘in the race’ the beat his cancer diagnosis.

He said: “I am very positive and upbeat. There is a long road ahead. I am definitely up for the challenge.”

Granny Rosie’s Farm’s customers flooded the social media post with messages of support.

John said: “You go kick it’s ass Matt, brave of you to put yourself out there like that and delivering an important message out there to the rest of us. Much strength to you and the family.”

Another said: “Prayers for you and your family for strength and healing as you fight your cancer battle. So sorry to hear this news.”

Steve said: “Always enjoyed our visits up to the farm, best wishes and here’s to a speedy recovery.”

