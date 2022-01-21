Move WhatsApp from Android to iPhone: the import of chats appears in the iOS beta

After the option of moving chats from iPhone to Android, we missed the opposite possibility, being able to export them; an option that WhatsApp already confirmed at the time. And now we have a sample that migration is very close: WhatsApp beta for iOS is ready to import conversations from Android.

One of the problems that most affects WhatsApp users is having it impossible to switch between rival operating systems without the new mobile lose the chats and all the content you received. WhatsApp has fixed this problem on Android (at the moment only for owners of a Samsung Galaxy or Android 12), it needs to do the same with owners of an iPhone. Is the solution close?

Import from Android appears in iPhone beta

Screenshots of WaBetaInfo

It is not yet available nor will it be in the immediate future: as is often the case with far-reaching changes in WhatsApp, developers go little by little so as not to put the experience at risk of more than two billion monthly users. So slowly that its rivals have taken the lead in features, as is the case with Telegram.

WaBetaInfo discovered the novelty in the latest beta of WhatsApp for iOS. There, the developers have included the importing conversations and content from WhatsApp for Android, although the function is not yet operational. We have tried to follow the steps in our own beta installed on the iPhone, but we have not found the menus. It is probably hidden in the application code.

With the function of importing chats, anyone can move from Android to iPhone without losing their WhatsApp backup and without having to resort to foreign tools, like DrFone. Once it’s enabled on the iPhone, and Android implements it in the app, conversations will be able to move across platforms just as they currently do from Android to iOS.

We do not know the date on which “the miracle” will take place: everything indicates that WhatsApp will start testing in the coming weeks; so that It wouldn’t be surprising if we could move conversations from Android to iPhone before the middle of the year.. We will keep track of this long-awaited novelty.

Via | WaBetaInfo

Move WhatsApp from Android to iPhone: the import of chats appears in the iOS beta