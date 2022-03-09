Move Tasks, an app to make group tasks fun

At Meta, a company that runs Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp, among others, they have an internal R&D group known as NPE Team, and it is this group that has just announced the launch of a new application called Move Tasks.

It is an iOS app designed for personal and group to-do lists.

The idea is to allow groups to organize around a project, create to-do lists, and send notices and reminders of items that still need to be completed.

Move uses gamification techniques to make it fun to complete tasks, scoring points as they are completed. It is even possible to customize an avatar with accessories, to add personality to the matter.

They want in this way to encourage group participation, and show the most productive avatar of all. If an avatar doesn’t have accessories, it’s because they haven’t got many points, so the person behind them isn’t very involved. The more baroque an avatar is, the more productive the person wearing it is.

Move is only a test, not a final, global product, in fact it is only available in the United States. They believe that it can be used for community initiatives or class projects, a social task tool to make the work of each member of a team more transparent.

Student group projects, sorority or fraternity projects, roommate to-do lists, neighborhood groups… there are many communities that could benefit from something like that, hopefully now they will think about android and cross borders to make it more useful in everyone.