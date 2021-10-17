Mountjoy prison drug seizure leaves inmates ‘fearing for their lives’

A prison drugs seizure has sent inmates running scared and seeking protection, the Irish Sunday Mirror has learned.

The stash of contraband, which included LSD tabs as well as 16 mobile phones, was found on Tuesday following a search of a cell on the C3 landing of Dublin’s Mountjoy Prison.

The jail is known to house a number of Kinahan associates.

It’s also believed that a piece of paper with figures and numbers allocated to certain prisoners was found among the hoard.

It’s understood the haul, which included a large number of SIM cards, was hidden inside the toilet cistern.

A source told the Irish Sunday Mirror that a number of inmates have sought to go into protection after their names were circulated around the jail as those who may have tipped off authorities.

The source said: “A number of prisoners are fearing for their lives. They have asked to be placed in protection regardless if they were involved in letting bosses know about the stash or not .

“Those behind [the seizures] believe someone is ratting them out.

“The drugs alone could make the owners up to four times the street value in jail.

“It’s not just the owners of the contrand who will be annoyed. Inmates hoping to get their fix are out for blood too.”

An Irish Prison Service spokesman said: “The contraband was seized following an intelligence-led security operation. We have commenced an investigation into the seizure.”

