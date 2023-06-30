Motorola’s new satellite connection device begins to be on sale

- Advertisement -

Despite the fact that some models of smart phones already have integrated support for satellite connectivity, for those who want to continue keeping their current phones, Motorola developed the new Motorola Defy Satellite Link as an additional device to provide them with satellite connectivity that will allow their operation in those spaces where it is not possible to have another mode of connectivity.

The new Motorola Defy Satellite Link was physically seen at the last Mobile Word Congress, and now, which for many will be the beginning of a long-awaited vacation, there will be those who plan to spend their adventures in remote places where there are no connectivity options. conventional mobile.



- Advertisement -

It comes at the beginning of the holidays for many people

If you do not have a mobile with integrated satellite connectivity, starting today you can choose to purchase the new Motorola Defy Satellite Link, which is officially available for sale through a series of e-commerce platforms in the United States, such as the well-known B&H, so in international markets we will have to wait to carry out the acquisition.

As we told you at the time, those who purchase their units, will not only be able to record the places where they pass, but they will also be able to use the Bullitt Satellite Messenger two-way messaging service to establish text messages with family and friends, as well to have 24/7 SOS assistance to go to emergency centers if necessary.

Expanding service coverage

With the acquisition of the new satellite connection device, a one-year subscription to the SOS assistance service will be included, where professionals will be working 365 days a year to refer people to the nearest local emergency services in case of need.

In this regard, it should be noted that users can then upgrade to any of the levels available in the subscription to this service.

- Advertisement -

We will have to wait for availability to expand to other markets, where in the case of Motorola Spain, it invites you to register to make the reservation, although further down the page it indicates that coverage is already available throughout the European territory , although from this month of June coverage is expanded to the United States.

Via: 9to5Google