Motorola’s new high-end now arrives in Europe as Edge 30 Pro

Oppo is not the only company that has chosen today to present its powerful mobiles and other devices, since Motorola has also just presented the global variant of the Edge X30 model, presented at the end of the year in China, and which is now arriving to other markets such as Europe Motorola Edge 30 Pro.

In any case, the specifications are most surprising, since in addition to housing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, its screen is a 6.7-inch FullHD+ OLED 2.5D curved screen, which offers a impressive 144Hz refresh rate10-bit color and DCI-P3 color space compliant, with 20:9 aspect ratio, 360Hz pen-less touch speed, 240Hz pen touch speed, and 120Hz physical sampling rate.



The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 3 while the back is protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

A well-balanced high-end model

It also comes in a single configuration with 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of internal UFS 3.1 storage, which is not bad at all, but The front camera sensor of this device is not bad either, 60 MP (f / 2.2), compatible with Quad Pixel technologyalthough the configuration of the rear cameras is somewhat more normal, with a main camera of 50MP (f / 1.8), wide angle of 50MP (f / 2.2) and depth camera of 2MP.

Regarding the battery, its capacity is 4,800 mAh, with support for 68W TurboPower fast cable charging, which allows up to 50% charge in 15 minutes, 15W wireless fast charging, and wireless distribution of 5W power

In terms of connectivity, it has support for 5G sub-6GHz networks, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC.

Finally, it has dust and water resistance with its IP52 rating, stereo speakers and compatibility with the Dolby Atmos sound system, and compatibility with Motorola’s first smart pen, which the company sells separately.

As operating system we have chosen a pure Android 12 experience. This impressive mobile will be for sale in European territory at the price of 799 euros on the company’s official website, in dark blue and white color options.

More information: Motorola