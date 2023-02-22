Motorola’s new filtered foldable has a huge outdoor screen

- Advertisement -

While Samsung dominates the foldable smartphone market, competitors like Oppo have made big strides in hardware, and rumors of Google and OnePlus coming onto the scene soon keep coming.

Then there’s Motorola, a company that has managed to launch three foldables in recent years, but without great success. That could change, however, as the brand is gearing up for a new release.

Evan Blass Has published On twitter three photos of an unannounced Motorola flip phone, presumably the next entry in the Razr series.

Once again, this is a clamshell-shaped foldable, continuing the design last seen on the third-gen Razr. It stands out for a huge front screen.

Unlike most clamshell phones, Motorola seems to extend the outer screen across the majority of the device.

That means the screen doesn’t have three screen cutouts, in order to make room for the camera sensors and flash. In return, you will be able to see all the notifications without having to open the phone.

You may be able to open apps to show up on the outer screen. In fact, the custom home screen can be seen in one of the images, including an app drawer icon. We’ll have to wait and see more of Motorola’s software to find out exactly what this screen can and can’t do, but it seems like a vast improvement over the relatively small 2.7-inch panel on the last-generation model.

Motorola went all-in on flagship specs with last year’s third-gen Razr, something we’d love to see in its successor.

