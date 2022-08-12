motorola, with razr 2022 and x30 pro on the way there is also moto s30 pro

- Advertisement -

Motorola seems to have finally cleared up the schedule for its upcoming announcements. We have already known for a few days that it will be 11 August, in the end, the date chosen for the launch of the new folding RAZR 2022 and Moto X30 Pro. that the two devices just mentioned will not be the only protagonists.

Together with them, in fact, another smartphone will also arrive: we are talking about Moto S30 Prowhich, however, could arrive on our market with another name, that is Edge 30 Neo motorcycle.

Some essential specifications of the device have already surfaced in these hours and a trio of renderings that show the design in two colors (black and blue), characterized by a screen with curved edges (increasingly rare in recent times) and lines for the restro rather sober, with a simple rectangular tile to enclose the three sensors of the rear camera.

As for the data sheet, the profile provided by the well-known Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station is that of a smartphone with top features, starting with the processor:

OLED display from 6.55 in to 144 Hz

to Processor Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Main camera from 50 MP

Battery from 4270 mAh

Fast charging from 68 W

At the moment the specifications are not official, but for the ritual confirmations there are now a few days left: August 11 is close, and the three new smartphones of the winged brand are ready to take flight.