Motorola will present two mobiles in December, or one, it is not yet clear

Motorola returns to the fray, it will present the Motorola Edge X and the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in December, and it is more than a rumor, since there are leaked documents that confirm it (in fact the Edge X was already confirmed this year, albeit undated). What is not known is whether it is the same mobile or not.

There are certain differences in the leaked documents. In one of them they indicate that the Edge X will have the rumored Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 8 processor, and the second with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+. This latest processor was announced earlier this year as a variant overclocked of the Snapdragon 888.

As I mentioned, Motorola has already confirmed the launch of the Motorola Edge X, a gaming-oriented smartphone, so it seems clear that this will be one of the two “leaked mobiles” for the December launches. There are other reports that suggest that Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Motorola Edge X are the same phones, with different names depending on the market you are in.

The latest Edge series comprises Motorola Edge S Pro and Motorola Edge Lite.

At first it was rumored that the processor in the Edge X would be called the Snapdragon 898, but reports now claim that it could be called the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Another of the unconfirmed data is that the flagship launch of the Snapdragon 888+ SoC may be priced lower than that of the traditional flagship range.

The one that Motorola had not confirmed was the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, with a perforated screen and triple rear cameras. It will have a 6.67-inch OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, and the triple camera will feature a 50-megapixel main sensor. The phone may have a 5,000 mAh battery with 68 W fast charging support. If it is the same mobile as the Edge X, it seems that it will not have exactly the same hardware.

Despite the confusion with names and rumors, what is clear is that Motorola does not give up, and returns to give news before Christmas.