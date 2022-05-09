Motorola will introduce its first rollable phone very soon. As will be?

Motorola was one of the first manufacturers to jump into the foldable phone market with its Razr, a model that looked similar to the iconic Motorola V3 to attract the most nostalgic users. And now it looks like his next move will be introduce the first roll-up phone.

Or this is what emerges from the latest message published by the well-known Twitter leaker @evleaks, who in collaboration with 91Mobiles has published related information about eThis new rollable phone from Motorola will be codenamed Felix.

To say that we are facing a rumor or leak, so we must take this information with tweezers. Although taking into account the source, which is very reliable, we can give enough truth to the data they have published.

What can we expect from Motorola’s first rollable phone

We would be, on the one hand, before the tthird generation of folding (remember that shortly after the first Razr, they released a model with 5G), and we already know some features. This model, codenamed Maven, would have high-end features, although with a design closer to that of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip family in an attempt to offer a product of moderate size.

Motorola is developing its first rollable, codenamed Felixhttps://t.co/mk2BfCNthG

—Ev (@evleaks) May 8, 2022

In the case of Motorola’s new foldable, this Maven model would have a more square design, in addition to a fingerprint reader on the power button. Its release date? It could be presented in China this summer.

On a technical level, this folding phone would have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the current jewel in Qualcomm’s crown, in addition to RAM configurations between 8 and 12 GB. We do not have panel data, but we do know that its photographic section would include a 50-megapixel main lens with a 1.8 focal aperture.

Regarding the Felix model, at the moment the only thing we know is that it is in its early stages of development, so we do not know what design this model would have. Although the leak indicates that its flexible screen is motorized and allows it to be deployed vertically, but until the manufacturer confirms its existence, the only thing we can do is wait for them to make the corresponding official presentation to see what surprises us. The new folding phone is expected to be presented this summer, probably in July, so it is possible that they will also surprise us with the Motorola’s first rollable phone.

