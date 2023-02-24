5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsAppleMotorola, two-way satellite communication for everyone with a Bluetooth gadget

Motorola, two-way satellite communication for everyone with a Bluetooth gadget

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
1083503.jpeg
1083503.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Motorola Defy Satellite Link It’s official: it’s a Bluetooth accessory that allows any Android or iOS device to enable two-way satellite communication. Apple with its iPhone 14 has been a bit of a forerunner for this new transmission system, useful in case of emergency in very remote areas where there is no cellular or Wi-Fi coverage.

It is reasonable to expect that satellite communication will spread to other devices in the future – the process has indeed already begun, but it is difficult to imagine that, at least in the short term, it will be found on the vast majority of smartphones. With this accessory, Motorola is addressing above all people who, already today, tend to go to areas not covered by the cellular network, who are looking for a solution to send emergency messages with the devices you already own without fainting.

- Advertisement -

Interestingly, the device is built by Bullitt Group, the same company that just launched the Cat S75 featuring the same technology (this time integrated). In fact, the two solutions are based on the same chip, produced by MediaTek, and on same app, called Bullitt Satellite Messenger. To communicate, the device must clearly “see” the sky without too many obstructions; it’s worth clarifying that Bullitt Satellite Messenger is essential for the sender of the message, but is only optional for the recipient; if the app is not detected, the message will be automatically converted into a traditional SMS (which will still invite you to download the app to continue the conversation).

The Motorola Defy Satellite Link has a suggested price for Italy of €179, and includes a 12-month subscription to the Essential satellite service: it includes up to 30 messages per month and the SOS Assist feature, which connects you with a first aid team. This subscription then costs €169 per year.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

India needs tech transfers to mine its new lithium reserves

The recent announcement by India’s Geological Survey of India (GSI) on its preliminary exploration...
Tech News

~11,000 sites have been infected with malware that’s good at avoiding detection

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.