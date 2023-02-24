Motorola, two-way satellite communication for everyone with a Bluetooth gadget

Motorola Defy Satellite Link It’s official: it’s a Bluetooth accessory that allows any Android or iOS device to enable two-way satellite communication. Apple with its iPhone 14 has been a bit of a forerunner for this new transmission system, useful in case of emergency in very remote areas where there is no cellular or Wi-Fi coverage.
It is reasonable to expect that satellite communication will spread to other devices in the future – the process has indeed already begun, but it is difficult to imagine that, at least in the short term, it will be found on the vast majority of smartphones. With this accessory, Motorola is addressing above all people who, already today, tend to go to areas not covered by the cellular network, who are looking for a solution to send emergency messages with the devices you already own without fainting.
Interestingly, the device is built by Bullitt Group, the same company that just launched the Cat S75 featuring the same technology (this time integrated). In fact, the two solutions are based on the same chip, produced by MediaTek, and on same app, called Bullitt Satellite Messenger. To communicate, the device must clearly “see” the sky without too many obstructions; it’s worth clarifying that Bullitt Satellite Messenger is essential for the sender of the message, but is only optional for the recipient; if the app is not detected, the message will be automatically converted into a traditional SMS (which will still invite you to download the app to continue the conversation).
The Motorola Defy Satellite Link has a suggested price for Italy of €179, and includes a 12-month subscription to the Essential satellite service: it includes up to 30 messages per month and the SOS Assist feature, which connects you with a first aid team. This subscription then costs €169 per year.