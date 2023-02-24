Motorola, two-way satellite communication for everyone with a Bluetooth gadget

Motorola Defy Satellite Link It’s official: it’s a Bluetooth accessory that allows any Android or iOS device to enable two-way satellite communication. Apple with its iPhone 14 has been a bit of a forerunner for this new transmission system, useful in case of emergency in very remote areas where there is no cellular or Wi-Fi coverage.

It is reasonable to expect that satellite communication will spread to other devices in the future – the process has indeed already begun, but it is difficult to imagine that, at least in the short term, it will be found on the vast majority of smartphones. With this accessory, Motorola is addressing above all people who, already today, tend to go to areas not covered by the cellular network, who are looking for a solution to send emergency messages with the devices you already own without fainting.