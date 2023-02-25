Motorola ThinkPhone, new images unveiled

- Advertisement -

What you see in the images of this article could be the talked about Motorola ThinkPhone: the veteran leaker Evan Blass has released them in the past few hours. Knowing the excellent reputation of the source, the probability that these are fakes is extremely low. The design closely resembles that of other products in the Think universe, especially the ThinkPad X1 Carbon.

The smartphone looks nice compact and solid, with triple rear camera (the main 50 MP) and the ThinkPhone logo on the bottom right with the classic style of the brand – including the ever-present red “i” dot. Speaking of red accents: there’s also a physical key of that color on the left, which is currently difficult to identify. On the other side there are three physical buttons of the same color as the body, which is easy to associate with volume +, volume – and power. Could it be a physical shutter for the camera? Or something more particular and exclusive that takes advantage of the uniqueness of the “Think” brand?

The smartphone should be placed in the high end (but not top) of the market. Unfortunately Evan Blass has not shared further information, but in recent days the alleged more or less complete technical data sheet has emerged:

display : 6.6-inch POLED @ 144Hz, HDR10+ and 1,200 nits max brightness

: 6.6-inch POLED @ 144Hz, HDR10+ and 1,200 nits max brightness chip : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 memories : 8 or 12 GB of RAM, 128 GB , 256 GB or 512 GB of storage

: 8 or 12 GB of RAM, of storage cameras : main rear: 50 MP f/1.8 with OIS video: up to 8K at 30 fps, Full HD slow motion up to 960 fps ultra wide rear: 13 MP f/2.4 120 degree field of view depth rear front: 32 MP f/2.5 with autofocus

: audio : stereo with Dolby Atmos

: stereo with Dolby Atmos unlock : in-display fingerprint reader

: in-display fingerprint reader certification IP68

connectivity : Dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, no jack

: Dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, no jack system operating : My UX based on Android 13

: My UX based on Android 13 battery : 5000mAh

: recharge : wired 68 watts, wireless 15 watts

: wired 68 watts, wireless 15 watts dimensions and weight: 158.8 x 74.4 x 8.3 mm, 189 grams

- Advertisement -

We recall, for completeness, that the Think brand originated from IBM more or less 30 years ago, with the first laptops dedicated to the business world, the ThinkPad. In 2005, IBM sold its PC division to Lenovo, which has continued to maintain and expand the brand. Lenovo also acquired Motorola (more precisely Motorola Mobility, mainly dedicated to the production of smartphones and other consumer electronics products) in 2014.