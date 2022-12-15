Motorola ThinkPhone may have 144 Hz screen, Snapdragon chip and integration with Lenovo notebooks

Update (12/15/2022) – FM

Lenovo appears to be planning to expand the “Think” family of devices with a phone reportedly called the “ThinkPhone” that will launch under Motorola branding. The project is known as “Motorola Bronco”, and this Thursday (15), the website The Tech Outlook revealed the possible specifications of this mysterious device. The initial expectation was that the ThinkPhone would be launched under the Lenovo brand, but according to new rumors, the model should be officially called “ThinkPhone by Motorola”. As seen in the leaked images, the cell phone would be built with aramid fiber (Kevlar) and would adopt a look similar to the Motorola Moto X40.

According to the sources, one of the most interesting features of the ThinkPhone would be the smooth integration with Lenovo’s ThinkPad notebooks. The website states that this integration would allow quick file sharing between mobile and PCperform controls on Windows via Android, screen mirroring and multitasking functions. - Advertisement - Speaking of its technical specifications, the ThinkPhone would be equipped with a 6.6-inch pOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution (1,800 x 2,400 pixels), 144 Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1,200 nits. The display would have a hole to house the 32 MP front camera. At the rear, its triple set of cameras would be represented by a main lens with a 50 MP sensor with an f/1.8 aperture with optical stabilization (OIS), an ultra-wide lens with a 13 MP sensor and a 120º viewing angle and a sensor auxiliary depth. The system would be capable of recording video at up to 8K at 30 FPS.

ThinkPhone may be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, one of Qualcomm’s most advanced processors. The platform would work in conjunction with options of up to 12 GB of RAM with a maximum of 512 GB of internal storage. - Advertisement - To power this hardware, the phone would sport a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W TurboPower charging or 15W wireless charging. Other specifications would include support for NFC, fingerprint reader installed under the screen, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, IP68 certification and Android 13.

Lenovo has yet to comment on the ThinkPhone, so the phone should still be treated in the realm of speculation until confirmed by the Chinese manufacturer. According to The Tech Outlookthe smartphone is scheduled for release in 2023.

Motorola ThinkPhone specs

6.6-inch pOLED display with Full HD+ resolution

Punch-hole display, HDR+ and 144Hz refresh rate

Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform

Adreno 730 GPU

8 GB or 12 GB of RAM

128 GB, 256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 13 MP sensor Depth sensor lens

5G connection, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC and fingerprint reader under the screen

IP68 certification

5,000 mAh battery with 68W fast charging

android 13

Dimensions: 158.76 x 74.38 x 8.26 mm

Original text (10/14/2022)

Lenovo ThinkPhone may launch as a new name for Motorola Bronco

Lenovo may make a new foray into the smartphone market. The company would be working on a new cell phone called ThinkPhone, which could be a new name for the Motorola “Bronco”. - Advertisement - According to the famous leaker Evan Blass, a photo leaked by him would consist of a renamed version of a Motorola device under the codename “Bronco”, indicated by the logo on the lower portion of the cover. However, the Lenovo device would appear under the same model version – whose code is XT-2309.

Rumors were that this device would come equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 mobile platform – that is, it will be classified in the category of a top of the line. In addition, the technical specifications would also have 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM. The screen would contain a Full HD + resolution, but still no further details discovered. The rear set of cameras would consist of a main sensor of 50 megapixels, not counting the hybrid ultrawide lens – to also serve in macros – of 13 MP, the depth of 2 MP and a 16 MP selfie.