Motorola, the international Find your Edge event on 8 September will be held in Milan

Motorola is preparing to announce a series of new products: the appointment is for 8 September, as already known, but now we also know where this special will be held. The Winged House has chosen "for its first major event in several years", or after a stop forced by the pandemic that forced companies to take refuge in exclusively online presentations.

It will therefore be Italy to host “an evening in which technology, innovation, design and fashion will mix in a multitude of colors“. And the choice of our country goes beyond these aspects: Motorola intends to increase investments in our territory”to acquire even greater visibility and follow up on the positive trend of recent years“. Milan, among other things, is home to Motorola’s first single-brand concept store in Europe.

The protagonists will be the smartphones of the Edge series. Not only Edge 2022 – already official – but probably three other unpublished devices, as the teaser image published by Motorola suggests a few days ago. However, it cannot be ruled out that one of the three both Edge 2022for the moment launched only on the US market and – who knows – ready to land in Europe.